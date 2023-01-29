One killed, two critically injured in gunfire outside private party in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said a 29-year-old man lost his life and two other people were injured in a shooting that occurred early Sunday outside a building in a business block on North Liberty Street.

Police said they were called to 1254 N. Liberty St. at 5:18 a.m. and on arrival found Darryl Rice Jr., 29, suffering from a gunshot wound in front of the business location, which had been rented out for a party.

Despite life-saving measures, police said, Rice succumbed to his injuries and died on the scene.

Then, hospitals reported two other gunshot victims arriving: One victim, Rodney Lee Lindsay Jr., who is 23, was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle by friends.

The other victim is a 17-year-old male whose name is not being released. He was picked up at a private residence by Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services and taken to a hospital.

Lindsay and the teenager were both said to be in critical condition.

Authorities closed Liberty Street for about eight hours while they conducted their investigation. Police said their preliminary investigation showed that an argument started inside the business location and continued outside. Shortly afterwards, police said, people began firing weapons and the three males were struck by gunfire.

Although Liberty Street was reopened, police said their investigation is continuing.

The homicide is the eighth that has occurred in Winston-Salem in 2023, compared with three during the same time in 2022.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.