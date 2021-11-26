One man shot, another arrested after hour-long standoff in Winston-Salem

A Winston-Salem man was arrested Friday after another man was found with a gunshot wound and a head injury, according to court records and local authorities.

Thomas Wayne Hayes, 62, of New Greensboro Road is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, an arrest warrant says.

Hayes is accused of shooting Curtis Allen Gardner, 60, of New Greensboro Road, with a .38 caliber handgun, the warrant said.

Gardner had a gunshot wound to his arm, according to police.

Hayes was taken into custody Friday afternoon after Winston-Salem police received a report of a shooting at 2:12 p.m., police Lt. J.S. Doss said.

When officers arrived, they found Gardner with a gunshot wound to his body and a head injury from being assaulted, Doss said.

Gardner was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Doss said.

Officers then learned that Hayes was in a house at 3318 New Greensboro Road, Doss said. Officers surrounded the house and ordered Hayes to come out.

Hayes initially refused, prompting a heavy police response to the area. Hayes came out of the house after about an hour and surrendered to police without further incident, police said.