One man shot, another arrested after hour-long standoff in Winston-Salem

A Winston-Salem man was arrested Friday after another man was found with a gunshot wound and a head injury, according to court records and local authorities.
Thomas Wayne Hayes, 62, of New Greensboro Road is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, an arrest warrant says.
Hayes is accused of shooting Curtis Allen Gardner, 60, of New Greensboro Road, with a .38 caliber handgun, the warrant said.
Gardner had a gunshot wound to his arm, according to police.
Hayes was taken into custody Friday afternoon after Winston-Salem police received a report of a shooting at 2:12 p.m., police Lt. J.S. Doss said.
When officers arrived, they found Gardner with a gunshot wound to his body and a head injury from being assaulted, Doss said.
Gardner was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Doss said.
Officers then learned that Hayes was in a house at 3318 New Greensboro Road, Doss said. Officers surrounded the house and ordered Hayes to come out.
Hayes initially refused, prompting a heavy police response to the area. Hayes came out of the house after about an hour and surrendered to police without further incident, police said.
Hayes was being held Friday night in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $25,000, according to a court record.
Hayes is scheduled to appear Dec. 16 in Forsyth District Court.
Before the situation was resolved, members of the Winston-Salem Police Department's SWAT team were seen walking along the road carrying rifles.
An armored vehicle was at the scene, as were fire trucks and at least one ambulance.
New Greensboro Road, which had been closed for several hours, reopened about 4:30 p.m.
336-727-7299