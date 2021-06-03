 Skip to main content
One person injured in drive-by shooting Wednesday night, Winston-Salem police say
One person injured in drive-by shooting Wednesday night, Winston-Salem police say

Winston-Salem police vehicle light bar (copy) (copy)

File photo

 Lee Sanderlin

WINSTON-SALEM — The victim of a drive-by shooting Wednesday night was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said in a news release.

Police found the victim just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Charity Lane, where the victim told police someone in a white vehicle drove by and fired a handgun at them several times, the release said.

The victim was unable to provide any further details at this time. Police described the victim's injury as serious but not life-threatening.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows people to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police.

