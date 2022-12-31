 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One person is taken to the hospital after a shooting in Thomasville. Police look for a suspect.

  • 0

Thomasville police are searching for a suspect in connection with a Friday shooting that resulted in a person being wounded, authorities said.

Officers responded at 4:15 p.m. to a reported shooting near the intersection of Morton Street and Cox Avenue, according to WGHP/FOX8, the news-gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

After police arrived at the scene, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, the television station reported.

The victim, whom police didn't identify, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the Thomasville Police Department said on its Twitter page.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect who was seen running from the scene after the shooting happened, the television station reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Thomasville police at 336-475-4260.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pope Benedict XVI did something no Pope had done in 600 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert