One person killed in head-on collision in Kernersville.

One person was killed and another injured in a head-on collision Tuesday in Kernersville, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 7:25 a.m. in the 1300 block of Shields Road, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by Forsyth County emergency-medical technicians, police said. The other driver was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police didn't identify either victim.

Officers closed the 1300 block of Shields Road for about four hours. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

The driver's death is Kernersville's second traffic fatality this year, police said.