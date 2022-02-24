One person seriously injured after shooting late Wednesday in Winston-Salem, police say

Staff Report
WINSTON-SALEM — Police say a 34-year-old Winston-Salem man was hospitalized in serious condition after a shooting Wednesday night.
Officers responded just after 10 p.m. to a shooting in the 1400 block of East Fourth Street and found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. The Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows residents to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
