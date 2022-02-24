 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person seriously injured after shooting late Wednesday in Winston-Salem, police say
0 Comments
top story

One person seriously injured after shooting late Wednesday in Winston-Salem, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Red light flashing on emergency vehicle at night
ananaline

WINSTON-SALEM — Police say a 34-year-old Winston-Salem man was hospitalized in serious condition after a shooting Wednesday night.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers responded just after 10 p.m. to a shooting in the 1400 block of East Fourth Street and found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, Winston-Salem police said in a news release. 

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. The Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows residents to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth cancels two virtual engagements as she continues to recover from 'mild' COVID symptoms

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death row inmate convicted of killing two women in Forsyth and Stokes counties in the 1990s dies from natural causes.
Crime

Death row inmate convicted of killing two women in Forsyth and Stokes counties in the 1990s dies from natural causes.

Carl Stephen Moseley, 56, who was on death row for the murders of two women in Forsyth and Stokes counties in the 1990s, died Friday. State prison officials said Moseley died of natural causes but declined to comment further, citing medical privacy laws. A Forsyth County judge ruled that the Racial Justice Act was constitutional based on claims filed by Moseley and another inmate, Errol Duke Moses. That law, which allowed death-row inmates to challenge their sentences based on claims of racial discrimination, was repealed in 2013. 

Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.
Crime

Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.

A Forsyth County minister was convicted Wednesday of 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. T Elliott Welch, former senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Stanleyville, told a judge that the stress, anxiety and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led him down a dark path toward child pornography; he said he didn't know how to handle things when the pandemic shut down churches like the one he led and he had a much more difficult time finding ways to help the church's members. 

Second lawsuit filed against Winston Weaver Co. over Jan. 31 plant fire. This one seeks to be a class-action status.
Crime

Second lawsuit filed against Winston Weaver Co. over Jan. 31 plant fire. This one seeks to be a class-action status.

A second lawsuit has been filed against Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant over the Jan. 31 fire. The plant had more than 500 tons of ammonium nitrate, prompting firefighters to pull away from the plant site and encourage people in a one-mile radius to evacuate. The lawsuit, filed by a Greensboro law firm, alleges the plant was negligent. It is a class action and the first two plaintiffs -- two women -- said they incurred numerous expenses when they had to evacuate their homes. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert