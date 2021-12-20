One person shot, killed Monday morning in Happy Hill neighborhood

One person is dead after a shooting Monday morning at an apartment complex in the Happy Hill neighborhood, WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Journal, reports.

Winston-Salem police had much of the complex at the Willow Peake Apartments on Eller Way blocked off with yellow police tape as a team of forensic investigators could be seen examining the crime scene.

Evidence markers were placed on a section of the parking lot, and WGHP reported one dead after a shooting before 9 a.m. at the apartments.

Savanna Evans, a 12-year-old who lives at the complex, said that she was at home Monday morning when she heard the sound of gunfire outside. She said she was frightened after hearing three or four shots and that, by the time she went outside, there were multiple police officers in the parking lot.

Evans said she heard other people talking about how someone had gotten shot. WGHP reported that one person was taken to the hospital after the shooting but died of the injuries.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

