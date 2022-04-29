One person shot near Sprague Street in Winston-Salem, police said

One person was shot Friday in southern Winston-Salem, police have confirmed.
Officers were at the scene on Pleasant Street near Sprague Street about 5:20 p.m. An ambulance left the scene with its lights on.
No other details were immediately available.
