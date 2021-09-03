One person wounded in shooting early Friday, Winston-Salem police say

A Winston-Salem woman was acquitted on charges that she helped incite a fight between two female residents at Danby House, an assisted-living facility and memory-care facility. Her attorney argued that she was not criminally liable and pointed out that she was seven-months pregnant at the time and was not in a position to intervene. Prosecutors said she could have done plenty of things, like calling 911, but instead, she thought the fight was funny and shared videos of the incident with others. Two other women are facing charges in the incident.