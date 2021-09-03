 Skip to main content
One person wounded in shooting early Friday, Winston-Salem police say
One person wounded in shooting early Friday, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM — Authorities say one person was hospitalized after a shooting early Friday.

Officers responded to the Whiskey Dawgs Bar and Grill at 915 Brookstown Ave. just before 1 a.m. Friday and found a 67-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department. The woman was taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said in the release.

No additional information was immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows people to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to police.

