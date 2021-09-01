One student injured in shooting at Mount Tabor High School

Her daughter recently moved from Philadelphia because she thought Winston-Salem would be safer, “and then this happened.”

Shashua Patterson spoke with her ninth-grader, Nabria Varner, was nearby the scene where gunfire broke out. Patterson said her daughter was headed toward the gym and started running as soon she heard gunshots.

She took shelter in the girl’s locker room and was unharmed.

Reynolds High School was also put under lockdown around 2 p.m. following concerns on social media that the shooter was allegedly headed there.

Parents were lined up in front of the school, only to find that the school was locked down, that their children were inside in the classroom, that they couldn't pick up their kids until police could give the all clear.

Police were stationed around the school, but their was no evidence on any issues. Still, parents were worried.

Jessica Perez said her daughter Elaina, who is a freshman, was texting her from inside the classroom. She said they were told to be quiet and not make any noise.

"She said that some kids were crying and wanting their parents, but they are not letting anyone leave," Jessica Perez said.