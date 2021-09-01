One student injured in shooting at Mount Tabor High School

Authorities say one student was injured and that all other students are safe following a shooting and massive police response at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem.
Police are actively seeking the suspect, officials said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.
The school was forced to lock down Wednesday, according to a statement from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Early reports indicate multiple shots were fired at the school.
The sheriff's office and the Winston-Salem Police Department have secured the campus, according to the statement, but there doesn't appear to be a suspect in custody.
Parents can now report to the Harris Teeter at Whitaker Square shopping center off Peace Haven Road to be reunited with their children.
"We have no confirmed information of any other shootings or injuries," police said in a statement.
Frantazia Hines said she was on the phone with her sister, a student at Mount Tabor, shortly after noon. She said she heard multiple gunshots fired at the school.
Tammy Moore was among a group of parents gathered at Polo and Petree Roads.
“This is crazy. I’m just trying to find my baby,” Moore said.
She spoke to her grandson, Elonza Day, and he told her that he got pushed into a locker room when the shooting started. He was unharmed.
Her daughter recently moved from Philadelphia because she thought Winston-Salem would be safer, “and then this happened.”
Shashua Patterson spoke with her ninth-grader, Nabria Varner, was nearby the scene where gunfire broke out. Patterson said her daughter was headed toward the gym and started running as soon she heard gunshots.
She took shelter in the girl’s locker room and was unharmed.
Reynolds High School was also put under lockdown around 2 p.m. following concerns on social media that the shooter was allegedly headed there.
Parents were lined up in front of the school, only to find that the school was locked down, that their children were inside in the classroom, that they couldn't pick up their kids until police could give the all clear.
Police were stationed around the school, but their was no evidence on any issues. Still, parents were worried.
Jessica Perez said her daughter Elaina, who is a freshman, was texting her from inside the classroom. She said they were told to be quiet and not make any noise.
"She said that some kids were crying and wanting their parents, but they are not letting anyone leave," Jessica Perez said.
Some parents were visibly angry as they stood outside Reynolds High School. One parent was heard shouting she wanted her child out of the school.
More details to come.
Parents, do not respond to Mt. Tabor High School. We will post pick up locations as soon as possible.— cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 1, 2021