One student killed, suspect in custody after shooting at Mount Tabor High School

The superintendent acknowledged how hard it was for parents and students during the lockdowns.

“I know how awful it must have been to be separated from your children during this incident, and I am sure that you held your children tighter when they arrived home this afternoon,” she said. McManus praised the “bravery and quick thinking” of the school staff as they responded to the shooting, and said law enforcement officers did not hesitate in their response.

The mood was somber at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office when local authorities held a news conference shortly before the announcement came that a suspect was in custody.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough talked about the pain the family of the slain student was experiencing, and how this affects the community at large:

“I met with his family … I talked with his mother,” Kimbrough said, mentioning his encounter with Shannon Clark, Miller’s mother. “I felt the pain, the tears of the mother, and so my concern was to console her, and my concern was to let her know that she had the full support of this entire community, all of us, all of us. Because if she is hurting, we are hurting. All of us have children, most of us anyway. So I can assure you that while I am sad, I am also mad as hell.”