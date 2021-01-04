‘Outer Banks’ Netflix show stole from Yadkin teacher’s novel, lawsuit alleges

The lawsuit alleges copyright infringement of Wooten's 2016 novel, "Pennywise: The Hunt for Blackbeard's Treasure!"

"Outer Banks" debuted on Netflix on April 15 and has become one of the streaming services' top-rated shows. It already has been renewed for a second season.

But Wooten claims in the lawsuit that he sold physical copies of the novel in Wilmington. The creators told a newspaper reporter that they drew their inspiration for the series because of the time they spent in Wilmington.

The lawsuit includes a 7-page exhibit detailing the alleged similarities between the novel and the series. According to the exhibit, the novel and the series contain two characters whose parents are absent and another character who is described as studious but throws away his academic career.

Another character in both the novel and the show is a rich benefactor who is hunting for the treasure.

The lawsuit also claims that other similarities in the plot and characters, including that the protagonists find clues to the treasure in a mausoleum and a church.

"The Series is strikingly similar to the Novel in its plot, locations, protagonists, antagonists, and scenes," the lawsuit said.