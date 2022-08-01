Outside prosecutor assigned to Kalvin Michael Smith's appeal. Forsyth County DA's Office had declared a conflict.

Kalvin Michael Smith's appeal of his conviction in a brutal 1995 assault of an assistant store manager can move forward now that an outside prosecutor has been chosen.

The N.C. Conference of District Attorneys has assigned Mike Hardin, the elected district attorney for Moore and Hoke counties, to the case. Hardin has been a prosecutor for 25 years and previously worked as chief assistant district attorney for Hoke and Scotland counties before winning election as district attorney in 2020.

Smith's appeal had been in limbo for months because Forsyth County prosecutors had previously declared a conflict and the N.C. Attorney General's Office said it could no longer represent the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office, citing budget cuts and a lack of resources. The Attorney General's Office had represented Forsyth County prosecutors in previous appeals that Smith had filed. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill had little success in getting outside counsel through the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys.

Judge Michael A. Stone, a superior court judge from Hoke and Moore counties, ruled in June that the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office had a conflict and ordered the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys to assign a prosecutor.

At a hearing Monday, Assistant District Attorney Jane Garrity said that Hardin would be taking over the case and asked for a continuance of two months so that Hardin can analyze Smith's appeal, known as a motion for appropriate relief, and research the lengthy history of the case.

Stone set another court date for the week of Oct. 3. Jim Coleman, Smith's attorney and director of the Wrongful Convictions Unit at Duke University School of Law, said he did not object to continuing the case to October.

Smith's case represents the most prominent allegation of wrongful conviction in Winston-Salem since the late Darryl Hunt was exonerated in 2004 of raping and murdering Deborah Sykes, a copy editor at the now-closed afternoon newspaper, The Sentinel. Hunt killed himself in 2016, the same year that Smith, who has never been exonerated, was released from prison on a technicality. He is back in prison after he was convicted on unrelated charges that he was driving a stolen vehicle and that he stole alcohol three different times from a local ABC store. He is expected to be released later this month.

Smith was convicted in 1997 in the beating of Jill Marker. Marker, an assistant manager at the now-defunct Silk Plant Forest Store, was beaten on Dec. 9, 1995, resulting in severe brain injuries that put her in a coma for a period of time. She lives in Ohio, where she is under 24-hour care.

The Winston-Salem Journal published a series in 2004 that raised questions about the police investigation into Marker's assault. Since then, the Silk Plant Forest Citizens Review Committee concluded that there was no evidence that Smith was at the scene of the crime.

The Silk Plant Truth Committee, a group of Smith's supporters, enlisted Chris Swecker, a former assistant FBI director, to conduct an independent review of the case. Swecker released a report in which he concluded that there were serious flaws in the police investigation and that those flaws undermined faith that Smith's conviction was just.

There was never any physical evidence that tied Smith to the crime scene, and he was only identified as a suspect after two ex-girlfriends, seven months apart, falsely told Winston-Salem police that Smith was involved in the assault, according to his latest appeal.

In a statement in June, O'Neill defended Smith's conviction.

Smith's new appeal includes a new witness who told the host of a 2016 MTV documentary that he and a friend saw a white man matching the description of Kenneth Lamoureux, a prime suspect in Marker's attack for the first six months of the police investigation, carrying a Maglite flashlight and walking to the back of the store. Several other witnesses told police that they saw a white man matching Lamoureux's description in the Silk Plant Forest store or in the shopping center where the store was located on the day of the attack. Lamoureux had a history of violence and had been known to harass and stalk Marker in the months before the attack.

The new appeal also said that Jenna Schopfer, a former supervisor at the daycare center where Marker also worked, talked to Marker minutes before the attack. Marker told her that Lamoureux had come into the store to ask her out and that he became angry and stormed out when she refused. Before hanging up the phone, Marker said, "He's here! He's here!" It appears that Marker was telling Schopfer that Lamoureux had come back into the store, the appeal said. Based on the evidence, Marker was attacked soon after that phone call, according to the appeal.