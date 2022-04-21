Overdose-related murder charge for man previously charged in shooting death in Winston-Salem

A Surry County man who is charged with murder in the shooting death last year of a Winston-Salem man is facing an unrelated murder charge in an overdose death in Surry County, authorities said Thursday.

Justin Neil Sydenstricker, 33, of Eastridge Place in Pilot Mountain, is charged with second-degree murder, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sydenstricker is linked to the overdose death of Adam Casey Marshall, 29, the sheriff’s office said. Surry County deputies found Marshall dead May 2, 2021 at a home in the 300 block of Snody Road in Mount Airy.

After an 11-month investigation, detectives linked Sydenstricker to Marshall’s death, the sheriff’s office said. Sydenstricker is accused of supplying the illegal drugs to Marshall that contributed to Marshall’s death, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not specify what type of drugs were supplied to Marshall.

Sydenstricker was served with an indictment charging him with second-degree murder in the Forsyth County Jail, where he is being held on another murder charge, the sheriff’s office said.

A Surry County grand jury indicted Sydenstricker on the second-degree murder charge earlier this month, said Capt. Scott Hudson of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 20, 2021, Winston-Salem police charged Sydenstricker with felony murder in connection with the shooting death of a man in the Happy Hill neighborhood.

Edwin Cisneros-Lopez, 20, who lived in Willow Peake Apartments in the 800 block of Pitts Street in Happy Hill, was pronounced dead after he arrived at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, police said.

A man fired on Cisneros-Lopez multiple times around 8:42 a.m. after lying in wait for Cisnerous-Lopez to come out of his apartment, police said at the time.

Someone drove Cisneros-Lopez in a private vehicle to Wake Forest Baptist for treatment, police said.

Sydenstricker also is charged with possession of heroin and carrying a concealed gun, court records show.

The deaths of Adam Marshall and Edwin Cisneros-Lopez are not related, Hudson said.

Sydenstricker was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sydenstricker is scheduled to appear April 28 in Forsyth District Court on the felony murder charge and the other offenses in Forsyth County.

No court date has been set for Sydenstricker to appear in Surry Superior Court on the second-degree murder charge, Hudson said.

