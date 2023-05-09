The owner of a Mercury Grand Marquis stolen on Monday said she spent a sleepless night after she learned that her car was driven the wrong way on the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway, and that two people died when her car collided head-on with theirs.

Jo Lee Ingram said she kept waking up and crying Monday night.

"It is really sad that this happened to these people," she said. "They were enjoying their day and living their lives."

The N.C. Highway Patrol still has not released the names of the teen boy and girl who died Monday afternoon when the Dodge Charger they were riding in was struck by Ingram's stolen Grand Marquis.

The two teens in the Charger and the driver of Ingram's Grand Marquis all died at the scene. A woman who lives on a residential street near the beltway and Baux Mountain Road heard the sound of the crash and came out of her house to see both cars demolished, one in flames and a law enforcement officer vainly trying to open a door of the Charger.

Ingram said she called 911 Monday afternoon as soon as her son-in-law told her that the car she'd seen going by the window in a flash from her house was hers. Ingram's long gravel drive is blocked by a metal gate en route to Old School House Road in northern Forsyth County. The thief driving her car decided to get off her property by steering around the gate and jumping a ditch, she said.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, a deputy spotted Ingram's Grand Marquis traveling south on Baux Mountain Road near the beltway interchange, shortly after it was reported stolen around 12:21 p.m. The deputy turned around and put on his lights and siren, but the Grand Marquis didn't stop.

Instead, it was driven west on the ramp leading to the westbound beltway. At the bottom of the ramp, the driver executed a U-turn and started driving east, against the flow of traffic. The Grand Marquis only got a short distance down the freeway before the fatal collision occurred.

The sheriff's office says that only 70 seconds elapsed between the time the deputy spotted the Grand Marquis and the time of the collision. A highway patrol officer said the deputy in pursuit moderated his speed when he saw the Grand Marquis turn the wrong way at the bottom of the ramp.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough was not available for comment on the case on Tuesday. A spokesperson for his office said he was out of town and unavailable for an interview.

Ingram said her car started out the day parked in front of her house. She called her car Betty Lou, and it was a silver 2004 model with around 111,000 miles on it. At some point on Monday Ingram went out and moved Betty Lou across her gravel drive to make it easier to mow the grass around the place her car had been sitting.

She left her keys in the car, never dreaming that a stranger was on the property who evidently decided to take her car.

Ingram's son-in-law was actually the first to spot the car in motion. He saw the Grand Marquis coming up the driveway from the gate toward the house, then turn and head back down toward the gate. When Ingram saw the flash of silver from her window and came out to check, she met her son-in-law and found out that it was her car. Ingram thinks the thief drove down to the gate first, then drove back looking for another way out before returning to the gate and going around it.

Ingram said she has no kind thoughts for the man who took her car, even though he too died in the crash.

"All he had to do was stop" when he saw the deputy's blue lights, she said.