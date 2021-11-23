Owner of Winston-Salem nightclub voluntarily surrenders ABC permits following a weekend shooting

An altercation started inside the club and continued into the parking lot, the ALE said.

As they exited, some patrons reached for their guns and shot into the crowd, striking the woman in her legs, ALE said.

Winston-Salem police arrived at 1:45 a.m. at the scene after they received a report of discharging firearms at 67 Waughtown St.

Officers then saw several people fighting in the parking lot, police said. Those people had come from Club Sequel at 71 Waughtown St.

As the crowd started dispersing, several shell casings were found in the club's parking lot and three unoccupied vehicles had been struck by gunfire, police said.

Olaunah Muse, 20, of Carrie Avenue arrived at a local hospital a short time later with gunshot wounds to both of her legs, police said.

Police determined that Muse was shot while she was walking through the club's parking lot, police said.

Muse, who didn't appear to be the target of the shooting, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

In its investigation, the ALE also learned that several underage patrons were allowed to consume alcoholic beverages and use illegal drugs inside Club Sequel, ALE said.

Another violent incident happened at the club in August when a patron was shot and wounded after an argument occurred inside the business, the ALE said.

