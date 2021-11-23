Owner of Winston-Salem nightclub voluntarily surrenders ABC permits following a weekend shooting

A Winston-Salem club owner voluntarily surrender her ABC permits Tuesday after a woman was shot and wounded Saturday in a parking lot near the club, authorities said.
Agents with the N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement went to Club Sequel at 71 Waughtown St. after a shooting in the club's parking lot left the woman injured, the agency said Tuesday in a statement.
ALE agents met with the club’s owner Tuesday morning, and the owner decided to voluntarily surrender the business’ ABC permits, the ALE said.
Chandra Davis of Winston-Salem is listed as the club’s owner, according to the N.C. ABC Commission. The permits allowed the club to sell malt beverages, unfortified wine and mixed beverages on its premises.
Davis declined to comment Tuesday about the matter.
"ALE works diligently to ensure ABC-permitted businesses are safe for both the employees and patrons who frequent them," said Bryan House, the director of Alcohol Law Enforcement. "Because of the permittee's cooperation to surrender the business' permits, we hope violence can be avoided at this location in the future."
Investigators determined that Club Sequel employees failed to supervise the business the night of the incident, the ALE said. Patrons brought weapons into the club and openly displayed them.
An altercation started inside the club and continued into the parking lot, the ALE said.
As they exited, some patrons reached for their guns and shot into the crowd, striking the woman in her legs, ALE said.
Winston-Salem police arrived at 1:45 a.m. at the scene after they received a report of discharging firearms at 67 Waughtown St.
Officers then saw several people fighting in the parking lot, police said. Those people had come from Club Sequel at 71 Waughtown St.
As the crowd started dispersing, several shell casings were found in the club's parking lot and three unoccupied vehicles had been struck by gunfire, police said.
Olaunah Muse, 20, of Carrie Avenue arrived at a local hospital a short time later with gunshot wounds to both of her legs, police said.
Police determined that Muse was shot while she was walking through the club's parking lot, police said.
Muse, who didn't appear to be the target of the shooting, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
In its investigation, the ALE also learned that several underage patrons were allowed to consume alcoholic beverages and use illegal drugs inside Club Sequel, ALE said.
Another violent incident happened at the club in August when a patron was shot and wounded after an argument occurred inside the business, the ALE said.
336-727-7299