Panel to review murder convictions in case involving four men found guilty in death of Chris Paul’s grandfather

Paul and his family have not talked publicly about the Innocence Commission's decision. They spoke to the commission in March during a part of the hearing that was not open to the public.

During the hearing in March, Jessicah Black, a key witness in the original trials, recanted her testimony. She had testified that she drove the boys to and from the area around Jones' house and heard the boys discuss plans to rob Jones. Black also testified that she sat on a picnic table in a park across from Jones' house and heard Jones scream for help.

But at the hearing, she told commission members that all she testified to was a lie and that Winston-Salem police investigators coerced her into making false statements.

Cauthen, Banner, Bryant and Tolliver also testified that they were coerced into making false statements and that Winston-Salem police officers threatened them. They said every time they claimed innocence, investigators became angry and told them if they just implicated themselves they could go home. Bryant said one of the detectives told him that he would get the death penalty. At age 15, Bryant could not have gotten the death penalty because juveniles are not eligible.