Parents of slain Winston-Salem woman question why accused killer isn't charged with murder

The parents of a slain Winston-Salem woman wants to know why their daughter's accused killer is charged with voluntary manslaughter rather than murder.

Winston-Salem police were dispatched at 6:18 a.m. Sunday to the Microtel Inn at 100 Capitol Lodging Court after they received a report of an unconscious woman in room 305, police said.

When they arrived, officers found Dasia Jenis Gentry, 25, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Gentry's death is the city's first homicide of 2023.

Despite live-saving measures from first responders, Gentry was pronounced dead by emergency medical technicians, police said.

Rick Monroe Jr., 25, of Vineyard Brook Court is charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.

James and Tina Gentry, Dasia’s parents, said they are puzzled about why Monroe is only facing a manslaughter charge.

Monroe should have been charged with murder in connection with Dasia Gentry’s death, said James Gentry, her father.

"I'm still trying to figure some stuff out," James Gentry said.

Tina Gentry, Dasia Gentry's mother, also said that Monroe should be facing a murder charge.

James and Tina Gentry pointed to the apparent manner in which Dasia Gentry died.

"My daughter was shot in her forehead," Tina Gentry said. "That's not an accident."

Tina Gentry said she spoke to her daughter last Friday when she came to their house in northwestern Winston-Salem.

Her parents also pointed to a search warrant that investigators executed at two rooms at Microtel Inn and a black 2004 Acura, which Dasia Gentry owned, according to the search warrant.

The application for the search warrant refers to the case as "the murder of Dasia Jenis Gentry" and presented what an investigator described as probable-cause evidence in the matter.

Dasia Gentry had been shot in her head and was dead in room 305 that belonged to her cousin, the search warrant said.

Before the shooting, Gentry was living in the hotel in room 326 with Monroe, police said.

Gentry, Monroe and another unknown person had been in each other’s company on Dec. 31 and later on Jan. 1, the search warrant said. Monroe had placed an unknown amount of money under one of the mattresses in room 326.

Officers found a shell casing and blood spatter in room 305, where Gentry’s body was located, the warrant said.

Investigators seized 17 items in their search of the hotel rooms and the car. Those items included a .380 caliber shell casing, a .380 caliber pistol frame, a nylon pistol holster, unspent .380 rounds, an undisclosed amount of money and marijuana, according to the search warrant.

On Jan. 1 after Gentry was declared dead, Monroe was knocking on a door in the 300 block of Ricks Drive, indicating that he wanted to turn himself in to authorities, according to the search warrant.

James Gentry said that a witness provided him with additional information about the case, but Gentry declined to identify the witness or discuss what that person told him.

Capt. Amy Gauldin, who supervises the detectives in the Winston-Salem Police Department, declined to comment specifically about the case.

"With this case being an ongoing investigation with pending charges, no additional information is available," Gauldin said Thursday.

Forsyth District Attorney Jim O’Neill couldn’t be reached Thursday to comment on the case.

Paul James, chief public defender in Forsyth County, said that Jason Whitler, a public defender, has been assigned as Monroe's attorney.

"We do not have the facts of this case as alleged by the state at this point and likely could not comment on them if we did," James said. "The how and why of charging decisions in each case is in the realm of the state, and I would not care to speculate."

Under state law, voluntary manslaughter is any killing in which the offender acted in the heat of passion or in response to a provocation. The law defines murder as the killing of another person with intent, and prosecutors decide whether criminal defendants are charged with first- or second-degree murder.

Dasia Gentry and Rick Monroe had been dating for about four years, and they have two daughters, ages 3 and 1, Tina Gentry said.

A graduate of Carver High School, Dasia Gentry had worked at a Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen restaurant on Stratford Road, Tina Gentry said.

Dasia Gentry and Rick Monroe had been living together in an apartment on Vineyard Brook Court, Dasia’s mother said. However, they were forced to move out of that apartment, and they moved into the Microtel Inn.