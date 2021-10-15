Parents, students involved in 'disturbance' at Glenn High. Forsyth deputy used pepper spray to break it up.

A Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy used pepper spray to stop a run-in that involved parents and students at Glenn High School on Friday, officials said.

The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m., the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.

Sheriff’s deputies, who work as school resource officers at Glenn High, responded.

Winston-Salem and Kernersville police officers arrived at the scene to assist the deputies after a large crowd gathered, the sheriff’s office said. A fire truck and an ambulance were at the scene as well.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough also was there.

A deputy used pepper spray “to restore order and gain compliance from the individuals participating in the disturbance,” the sheriff’s office said.

Forsyth County emergency medical technicians treated the people exposed to the pepper spray, and no adults, students, school staff or law enforcement officers were injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies took an adult and three juveniles into custody. All four will be charged with disorderly conduct, according to the sheriff’s office.