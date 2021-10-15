Parents, students involved in 'disturbance' at Glenn High. Forsyth deputy used pepper spray to break it up.

A Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy used pepper spray to stop a run-in that involved parents and students at Glenn High School on Friday, officials said.
The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m., the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s deputies, who work as school resource officers at Glenn High, responded.
Winston-Salem and Kernersville police officers arrived at the scene to assist the deputies after a large crowd gathered, the sheriff’s office said. A fire truck and an ambulance were at the scene as well.
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough also was there.
A deputy used pepper spray “to restore order and gain compliance from the individuals participating in the disturbance,” the sheriff’s office said.
Forsyth County emergency medical technicians treated the people exposed to the pepper spray, and no adults, students, school staff or law enforcement officers were injured, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies took an adult and three juveniles into custody. All four will be charged with disorderly conduct, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said it will provide additional details about the adult but will not identify the three juveniles because of their age.
Principal Leduan Pratt sent a message to the school’s parents about the incident, saying it involved parents and their respective students.
“The individuals involved in the disturbance have been identified, and we will follow district disciplinary procedures as appropriate,” Pratt said.
School officials will cooperate with the sheriff’s office regarding its investigation into the incident, Pratt said.
“Please know we take these matters seriously as student safety is of utmost importance,” Pratt said.
