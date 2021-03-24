Parents used shock collar, handcuffs to discipline teenager, Davidson County investigators allege

The parents of 15-year-old boy in Davidson County face charges after they were accused of using handcuffs and a shock collar to discipline their child last year, court records show.

Jimmy Dale Blackwell Jr., 52, and Jennifer Lee Blackwell, 53, both of Lexington were arrested Tuesday and are charged with felony intentional child abuse, inflicting serious injury, according to two arrest warrants.

Jennifer Black also is charged a misdemeanor simple possession of a controlled substance, according to her arrest warrant.

The two are accused of restraining the boy by placing handcuffs on his ankles and attaching the handcuffs to a large piece of furniture. They are also accused of restraining the boy with a shock collar made for a dog, warrants said.

Those offenses happened at night from May 25, 2020 through Oct. 12, 2020, according to the warrants.

Jennifer Blackwell also is accused of possessing a Xanax, a medication that treats anxiety and panic disorders, her warrant said.

The Blackwells were released from custody with their unsecured bonds set at $25,000, court records show. They are scheduled to appear May 3 in Davidson District Court.

