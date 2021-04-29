Parking lot shooting injures one in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at a local hospital Thursday morning.

According to police, officers went to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center at 7:36 a.m. Thursday. They spoke to Michael Lemont Horne, 41, of Tredwell Drive, who had a gunshot wound to the hip.

Police said Horne and several other people were standing in a parking lot when someone fired a gun. A family member took Horne to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

Winston-Salem police did not say where the shooting occurred. Police said the investigation is active and in its early stages.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also contact Crime Stoppers via Facebook at "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County."

