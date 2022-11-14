Pedestrian struck and killed on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.

A 54-year-old homeless man died Monday night when he was struck by a car traveling south on Peters Creek Parkway near the interchange with Clemmonsville Road, Winston-Salem Police said.

Police said David Austin Hester was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical workers after the 5:34 p.m. accident.

Authorities said their investigation showed that Hester was walking across the southbound lanes of the parkway when he was struck by a car driven by Willie Lee Nichols, of Winston-Salem.

Police said Nichols remained on the scene after the collision and was cooperative with their investigation. As police investigated, a man's cap could be seen in the roadway with an orange evidence marker beside it.

The southbound lanes of Peters Creek Parkway were closed just north of the Clemmonsville Road interchange, although southbound drivers were able to get around the blocked part of the highway by using the Clemmonsville Road exit ramp.

The southbound lanes were closed for about three hours after the collision.

The traffic enforcement unit of the Winston-Salem Police Department assumed direction of the investigation, which is ongoing. Police had no further details about the incident.

Police said it was the 18th motor vehicle fatality in the city in 2022, compared to 28 at the same time in 2021.

Police said anyone with information on the incident can call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.