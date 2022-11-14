Pedestrian struck on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.

Police were investigating after a pedestrian was struck in the southbound lanes of Peters Creek Parkway near Clemmonsville Road Monday night around 5:30 p.m.

Traffic was blocked in the southbound lanes on the approach to the exit to Clemmonsville Road, and drivers were able to use the exit to get past the scene of the accident.

A man's cap could be seen in the middle of the road, with an orange evidence marker beside it. The body of an apparent victim was covered and in the grassy median of the parkway.

A car parked in the median nearby had damage to its hood and a smashed windshield. Police had no preliminary information about the accident.