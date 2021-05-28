Pedestrian who was seriously hurt last week in a traffic crash in Winston-Salem has died

A pedestrian who was seriously injured Saturday when she was struck by a car in Winston-Salem has died, authorities said.
Ariel Patrice Wester, 31, of Greensboro died Friday at a local hospital, Winston-Salem police said.
The incident happened shortly before 3:40 a.m. May 22, police said.
A 2019 Honda Civic was traveling south in the 1800 block of Ebert Road when the car hit Wester, police said. Wester was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries, police said.
Collin Wayne Walser, 25, the car's driver, has been charged with driving while impaired, police said.
Walser was released from custody on his written promise to appear June 11 in Forsyth District Court, police said.
