Someone was shot Friday at the Burger King restaurant on Peters Creek Parkway, authorities said.
Winston-Salem police responded about 3 p.m. to the restaurant at 2100 Peters Creek Parkway after receiving a report about a disturbance involving weapons, according to FOX8/WGHP, the Winston-Salem Journal’s news gathering partner.
The victim wasn’t identified, and that person’s condition was unavailable, the television station reported.
There was no information about the suspect.
