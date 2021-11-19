 Skip to main content
Pet owner charged with animal cruelty. Winston-Salem woman injured her terrier, delayed medical care, sheriff 's office alleges.
Pet owner charged with animal cruelty. Winston-Salem woman injured her terrier, delayed medical care, sheriff 's office alleges.

A Winston-Salem woman is facing a charge that she abused her 6-month-old Yorkshire Terrier, breaking the dog's femur and then delaying medical care, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Melia Vinnetta Bennett, 52, was charged with one count of cruelty to animals for "unlawfully, willfully and intentionally injuring an animal," the sheriff's said. 

According to the news release, a local veterinarian contacted the Forsyth County Animal Services Division after the vet determined that surgery was necessary for a dog's broken femur, the bone that attaches the hip joint to the knee.

Bennett is accused of intentionally delaying surgery on the dog, Bentley, a black-and-brown Yorkshire Terrier, the sheriff's office said. 

Bennett, the sheriff's office alleged, admitted to "taking discipline too far," which resulted in Bentley's broken femur. The sheriff's office said Bennet was giving Bentley pain medication but intended to delay the surgery for six weeks. The local veterinarian said Bentley needed surgery immediately, the sheriff's office said.

A Forsyth County magistrate issued a criminal summons for Bennett for animal cruelty. She is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Dec. 16.

Bentley was taken from Bennett and is in Forsyth County Sheriff's Office's custody until a judge makes a decision regarding the dog's continued care. The Forsyth Humane Society is caring for Bentley, and arrangements for Bentley's surgery are being made, the sheriff's office said. 

If anyone would like to assist with Bentley's medical bills, they can contact the Forsyth Humane Society at 336-721-1303. 

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

