Pfafftown man sentenced to at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6.

A Pfafftown man was sentenced to at least 250 years in prison after he was convicted of repeatedly raping and sexually abusing a girl for five years, starting when she was 6.

On Monday, after a weeklong trial, a Forsyth County jury convicted Dale Bernard Hairston, 62, of Ellen Avenue, of a total of 31 counts of child sexual abuse — 14 counts of statutory sex offense, 16 counts of indecent liberties and one count of statutory rape. Two counts of statutory rape and one count of statutory sex offense were voluntarily dismissed, according to court records.

A mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years is required for convictions of statutory sex offense and statutory rape. On Tuesday, Judge Eric Morgan of Forsyth Superior Court gave Hairston 10 consecutive sentences of 25 years to 35 years in prison and consolidated the rest. That amounts to a total prison sentence of between 250 to 350 years. It's essentially a life sentence for Hairston.

In the unlikely event that Hairston is released from prison, he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and he will also be on satellite-based monitoring for the rest of his life, Morgan ruled.

The girl, now 15, testified during the trial that Dale Hairston started touching her private parts when she was 6 years old. He would often take her to school, and would sexually abuse her while he was driving. Other times, she said he would sexually abuse her at his house, on the way to church and at other places.

Assistant District Attorney Pansy Glanton said in closing arguments on Monday and in statements she made for sentencing Tuesday that Hairston tried to have sex with the girl and performed oral sex on the girl.

Glanton said that one time, the girl was sucking on a lollipop while Hairston was in the shower. When Hairston came out of the shower, with a towel around his waist, he told her that he would like the girl to perform oral sex on him in the same way she was licking the lollipop, Glanton said.

According to arrest warrants, Hairston sexually abused and raped the girl between 2013 and 2018. Glanton said that the abuse came to light when the girl's mother took her daughter's phone after the girl failed two classes in school in 2018. When the mother looked at her daughter's phone, she saw adult pornography. She asked her daughter how the pornography got on the phone, and her daughter said Hairston put it on the phone. Later, the girl told her mother that Hairston had molested her, which led to an investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Glanton said the girl was also exposed to pornographic videos featuring a threesome involving Hairston, his wife, Gloria Hairston and another woman. Gloria Hairston was not charged with a crime.

"The State is horrified that this child saw a threesome," involving Hairston, Glanton said in court Tuesday.

During closing arguments, Clark Fischer, Hairston's attorney, contended that the girl was lying and that her statements were inconsistent and unreliable. He argued that the girl, scared that she would get in trouble for failing grades and the pornography found on her phone, made up a story about Hairston molesting her.

Fischer said there was no way Hairston sexually abused her, saying that Hairston was rarely alone with the girl and that Hairston was not the one who took the girl to school; Gloria Hairston took the child to school. Fischer said prosecutors produced no witnesses who could contradict Gloria Hairston's testimony. Dale Hairston testified in court and denied that he molested the girl.

On Tuesday, Fischer said he respected the jury's verdict, even though Hairston was disappointed he was found guilty. Fischer said that Hairston has no criminal record and has been married to Gloria Hairston for more than 20 years. He said Hairston has consistently worked in machine-type industries and has worked in various churches as a musician. Fischer gave notice that Hairston would appeal his conviction to the N.C. Court of Appeal.

Glanton said this is one of the worst cases of child sexual abuse she has prosecuted in years.

"It happened for years," she said. "So all of her youth is gone because of him."

