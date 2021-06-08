Phone scam under investigation by Winston-Salem police

Winston-Salem police are investigating a phone scam in which the caller claims to be Assistant Chief William Penn and orders the victim to pay a fine to avoid going to jail, authorities said Tuesday.

The phone calls are a scam, police said.

Winston-Salem police don't ask for money over the phone. People should not comply with the caller's directions.

Detectives want people who receive these calls to get, if possible, the caller’s name or alleged name and the number they called from, police said.

People who get these calls also should file a police report.

Residents with information about this scam can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

