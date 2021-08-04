Pilot Mountain woman agrees to plead guilty in Jan. 6 insurrection

He’s also shown chanting with a crowd, “Who’s House? Our House” and “Stop the Steal!” repeatedly. At one point, the video shows Spencer entering the corridor where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office is located and can be heard asking where her office is. He never went to Pelosi’s office but went with the crowd into Statuary Hall.

Virginia Spencer, according to a criminal complaint, is alleged to have told investigators that she and her husband decided to go to Washington, D.C., as part of a caravan organized by ENoCh, a Twitter personality. The Spencers met up with a caravan but ended up driving by themselves to Washington, where they parked and walked to a rally in support of former president Donald Trump.

Virginia Spencer said that when Trump talked about marching to the Capitol, she and her husband made their way to the building. She said she and her husband were forced into the building by the force of the crowd. They said they left within 15 minutes. Investigators said video footage does not show the Spencers actively looking for a way out. They also said video shows Virginia Spencer using her phone inside the building in what appeared to be an effort to record the events.