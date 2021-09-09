Pilot Mountain woman becomes first Triad resident convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Virginia and Christopher Spencer walked into the Crypt where others were attacking officers trying to hold the crowd back, prosecutors said. They went upstairs to the second floor and walked briefly into a hallway of offices belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before going to Statuary Hall.

Prosecutors said they joined a crowed in the Statuary Hall Connector outside the House of Representatives, walked down the hall toward the east side of the building and left through a portico outside the House of Representatives on the east side.

Federal prosecutors said Virginia Spencer admitted what she had done during an interview with the FBI on Jan. 19.

Authorities have said that Christopher Spencer did a Facebook livestream where he is seen encouraging people to kick open the doors of the U.S. House chamber and yelling obscenities as police approached the mob inside an area in the Capitol.

When he was in the Crypt at the Capitol, Spencer is heard saying that the crowd “stormed the Capitol, bro...pushed the cops out of the way, everything...took it over,” authorities said.

He’s also shown chanting with a crowd, “Who’s House? Our House” and “Stop the Steal!” repeatedly.