Pilot Mountain woman blames media and former president Donald Trump for entering Capitol on Jan. 6.

Virginia Spencer pleaded guilty on Sept. 9 via Zoom in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. She had been facing three other misdemeanor charges that federal prosecutors have agreed will be dismissed at her sentencing on Jan. 7. Her husband, Christopher Raphael Spencer, faces similar charges, and his case has not yet been tried.

Orenberg filed a sentencing memorandum in U.S. District Court on Wednesday, arguing that a federal judge should give Virginia Spencer 12 months of probation with community service. Federal prosecutors filed a memorandum in early December, saying that Spencer should be sentenced to three months in prison and get three years of probation.

In court papers, Orenberg acknowledges there was no evidence that the presidential elections were fraudulent. In fact, he says it is "mindboggling" that the lawyers who brought "frivolous" lawsuits have not been sanctioned.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But Virginia Spencer was unduly convinced by the media coverage she was watching that there were problems with the election. Even though most of the protests over Floyd's death were peaceful, Orenberg said his client saw coverage of protests in Washington, D.C., that turned violent.