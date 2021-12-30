Pilot Mountain woman blames media and former president Donald Trump for entering Capitol on Jan. 6.

Virginia Marie Spencer, her attorney says in a federal court document filed Wednesday, illegally entered the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 for two main reasons — former president Donald Trump and the media.
Both media coverage and Trump convinced Spencer, 38, that the presidential election was possibly fraudulent, which was not true, and she also saw media coverage of protests in Washington, D.C., in the summer of 2020 over the police killing of George Floyd that persuaded her that protesting was the only way to make her voice heard and that she might not face criminal liability if she did so, her attorney, Allen H. Orenberg, said in a court filing.
He said that Spencer simply wanted to go to Washington, D.C., to exercise her First Amendment rights. And when she, her husband, and their 14-year-old son went inside the Capitol building, she did not damage any property or do anything violent. And ever since, Orenberg said, she has felt immense shame for ever going to Washington, D.C. in the first place.
"While consumption of media news is no excuse for behavior, it does demonstrate the powerful impact news stories, fake or real, have on the citizens of their country," Orenberg said. "The media sets the tenor for how people feel about their rights and freedoms and can also plant notions of discontent or even outrage."
Virginia Spencer pleaded guilty on Sept. 9 via Zoom in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. She had been facing three other misdemeanor charges that federal prosecutors have agreed will be dismissed at her sentencing on Jan. 7. Her husband, Christopher Raphael Spencer, faces similar charges, and his case has not yet been tried.
Orenberg filed a sentencing memorandum in U.S. District Court on Wednesday, arguing that a federal judge should give Virginia Spencer 12 months of probation with community service. Federal prosecutors filed a memorandum in early December, saying that Spencer should be sentenced to three months in prison and get three years of probation.
In court papers, Orenberg acknowledges there was no evidence that the presidential elections were fraudulent. In fact, he says it is "mindboggling" that the lawyers who brought "frivolous" lawsuits have not been sanctioned.
But Virginia Spencer was unduly convinced by the media coverage she was watching that there were problems with the election. Even though most of the protests over Floyd's death were peaceful, Orenberg said his client saw coverage of protests in Washington, D.C., that turned violent.
"These protests were widely televised on the nightly news and other media outlets as a necessary process for vocal opposition to systemic racism and the only way racial justice could be effectuated," he said. "Mrs. Spencer watched from her home in North Carolina and on the internet as hundreds of businesses were destroyed over a period of weeks, several people were injured, and nearly two billion dollars of damage was done by rioters nationwide."
Orenberg did not provide any specifics on where he got such information. At least two major studies show that more than 90 percent of protests connected to Black Lives Matter were nonviolent and peaceful and that a low percentage of those protests involved any property damage or violence.
Orenberg also said Virginia Spencer later turned herself in and cooperated with law-enforcement. But federal prosecutors see her actions in a vastly different light.
In court papers, they point out not only that she brought her 14-year-old son into the building, along with her husband, but that they stayed in the U.S. Capitol building for 30 minutes. Before getting into the building, they walked down Pennsylvania Avenue and fell behind a group of Proud Boys, a nationalist organization known for violent clashes at rallies and other events.
Virginia Spencer joined a smaller group that confronted counter-protesters and her husband said, "Easy to talk s*** behind the cops!" Virginia Spencer said, "Look who's protecting you....(indiscernible) behind the f***in' police!" Washington, D.C., Metro Police officers broke up the encounter, which was captured on body-camera.
Virginia Spencer was seen on camera smoking a cigarette and later talking on the phone. The couple briefly joined a group of people outside the House Chambers as they tried to get inside, prosecutors said. When confronted by FBI agents after she was taken into custody, Virginia Spencer sought to minimize her role, prosecutors allege.
Orenberg argued that Virginia Spencer, who has five children and works as at a restaurant, poses no threat to the public and is not at risk of reoffending. After seeing video footage showing protesters assaulting law-enforcement, cursing and destroying property, he said his client cringed.
"She is left with deep regret, fear, shame, and remorse," he said.
