Pilot Mountain woman convicted in Jan. 6 insurrection brought her child, age 14, to the Capitol with her, prosecutors allege

Despite seeing barriers blocking the steps to the Capitol and seeing law-enforcement officers shooting tear gas and using percussion grenades, Virginia Spencer, her husband and the child went toward the building. They climbed the northwest steps near the inauguration stage, went through the courtyard and entered the building through the Senate Wing Door about 2:19 p.m. That was six minutes after the initial breach of the building, according to court papers.

And according to prosecutors, they stayed for 30 minutes, wandering through the building. Christopher Spencer live-streamed via Facebook and Virginia Spencer took selfies with her phone.

At one point, Virginia Spencer, prosecutors said, took a phone call.

The couple was part of a group that overwhelmed law-enforcement officers near the Crypt, a large circular room underneath the rotunda. Then they briefly entered the suite of officers belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before turning away, which was captured on Christopher Spencer's livestream, court papers said.