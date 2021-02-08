Pilot Mountain woman turns herself in on Capitol riot charge

A Pilot Mountain woman facing charges in connection with the breach at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 turned herself in on Monday and was released pending future court appearances.

Virginia Marie Spencer of Pilot Mountain appeared in federal court in Durham Monday morning after turning herself in to the FBI, authorities said.

Spencer is charged with engaging in disorderly conduct inside the Capitol and with entering a restricted government property for the purpose of disrupting government business.

The charges are similar to some also filed against Spencer's husband, Christopher Raphael Spencer, who made his way into the Capitol along with a mob that invaded the building in protest of the counting of the electoral votes in the 2020 Presidential election.

Christopher Spencer is additionally charged with obstruction of justice. Spencer was released after his arrest in January.

The Spencers appear in video footage that others made during the breach, and Christopher Spencer shot video as well while inside the Capitol.