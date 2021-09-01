Plea hearing for Pilot Mountain woman delayed for health reasons. She is charged in Jan. 6 insurrection.

A plea hearing was continued Wednesday for a Pilot Mountain woman charged in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, according to court documents.
Virginia Marie Spencer, 38, is facing several charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. Her husband, Christopher Spencer, 41, faces the same charges.
Both were scheduled to plead guilty to those charges Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. However, according to court documents filed Thursday, the hearing was continued until Sept. 9 because of Virginia Spencer's health. No details were provided about her condition.
Christopher Spencer was the first North Carolina resident to be charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Federal authorities have said he was an enthusiastic participant in storming the building. Authorities have alleged that Spencer did a Facebook livestream where he is seen encouraging people to kick open the doors of the U.S. House chamber and yelling obscenities as police approached the mob inside an area in the Capitol.
Virginia Spencer, according to a criminal complaint, is alleged to have told investigators that she and her husband decided to go to Washington, D.C., as part of a caravan organized by ENoCH, a Twitter personality. The Spencers met up with a caravan but ended up driving by themselves to Washington, where they parked and walked to a rally in support of former president Donald Trump.
Virginia Spencer told authorities that when Trump talked about marching to the Capitol, she and her husband made their way to the building. She said she and her husband were forced into the building by the force of the crowd and that they left within 15 minutes. Investigators said video footage does not show the Spencers actively looking for a way out. They also said video shows Virginia Spencer using her phone inside the building in what appeared to be an effort to record the events.
