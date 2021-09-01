Plea hearing for Pilot Mountain woman delayed for health reasons. She is charged in Jan. 6 insurrection.

A plea hearing was continued Wednesday for a Pilot Mountain woman charged in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, according to court documents.

Virginia Marie Spencer, 38, is facing several charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. Her husband, Christopher Spencer, 41, faces the same charges.

Both were scheduled to plead guilty to those charges Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. However, according to court documents filed Thursday, the hearing was continued until Sept. 9 because of Virginia Spencer's health. No details were provided about her condition.

Christopher Spencer was the first North Carolina resident to be charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Federal authorities have said he was an enthusiastic participant in storming the building. Authorities have alleged that Spencer did a Facebook livestream where he is seen encouraging people to kick open the doors of the U.S. House chamber and yelling obscenities as police approached the mob inside an area in the Capitol.