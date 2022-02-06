Police: 18-year-old runs off Peace Haven Road and crashes into tree at Calvary Baptist. Car catches fire. 18-year-old survives.

An 18-year-old man is in the hospital after the car he was driving ran off Peace Haven Road, hit a tree at Calvary Baptist Church and caught on fire, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.
Winston-Salem police officers went to the 100 block of Peace Haven Road at 3:14 p.m. Sunday on a report of a traffic collision. They found a car on fire. Several people had already taken the driver, 18-year-old Juelz Rice Young, out of the burning car.
Young was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The Winston-Salem Fire Department came to put out the fire, and Winston-Salem police officers evacuated Calvary Baptist Church as a precaution. The fire was put out in a short amount of time.
Winston-Salem police said Young was driving in a "careless and reckless manner when the vehicle collision occurred."
Peace Haven Road is now open and the investigation is continuing.
