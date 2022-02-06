 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: 18-year-old runs off Peace Haven Road and crashes into tree at Calvary Baptist. Car catches fire. 18-year-old survives.
0 Comments

Police: 18-year-old runs off Peace Haven Road and crashes into tree at Calvary Baptist. Car catches fire. 18-year-old survives.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An 18-year-old man is in the hospital after the car he was driving ran off Peace Haven Road, hit a tree at Calvary Baptist Church and caught on fire, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Winston-Salem police officers went to the 100 block of Peace Haven Road at 3:14 p.m. Sunday on a report of a traffic collision. They found a car on fire. Several people had already taken the driver, 18-year-old Juelz Rice Young, out of the burning car. 

Young was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The Winston-Salem Fire Department came to put out the fire, and Winston-Salem police officers evacuated Calvary Baptist Church as a precaution. The fire was put out in a short amount of time. 

Winston-Salem police said Young was driving in a "careless and reckless manner when the vehicle collision occurred."

Peace Haven Road is now open and the investigation is continuing. 

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hear what Biden reportedly said to Becerra amid pressure on HHS

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

220 inmates from Forsyth moved to prison where heat and hot water stopped working. They've since been relocated, official says.
Crime

220 inmates from Forsyth moved to prison where heat and hot water stopped working. They've since been relocated, official says.

State prison officials have moved 220 inmates at Forsyth Correctional Center on Craft Street to Alexander Correctional Institution in Taylorsville. The inmates were moved to a closed minimum-custody unit at the prison but are now being housed elsewhere in the prison after the boiler broke. John Bull, a spokesman, said maintenance workers are trying to fix the boiler as soon as possible. It's not clear how long the inmates will be at Alexander Correctional Institution. 

Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.
Crime

Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.

On the morning her son died, Donna Faye Kiger got up early to fix her son lunch for his first day at work. It would be hours before she found out that Davidson County sheriff's deputies had killed him after a chase that covered three counties. Her son, John Mark Hendrick, was the passenger in the car. The driver now faces murder charges and the officers have been cleared of wrongdoing. 

Motion: Prosecutors did not turn over information about alleged deal in 2018 fatal shooting in Kernersville with purported getaway driver.
Crime

Motion: Prosecutors did not turn over information about alleged deal in 2018 fatal shooting in Kernersville with purported getaway driver.

An attorney for a Charlotte man accused of fatally shooting a Kernersville man in 2018 wants Forsyth prosecutors to turn over information about an alleged deal with the getaway driver, who is now the DJ for rapper DaBaby. The attorney said in the motion that she found out the possible deal in an email exchange this month. According to search warrants, the driver admitted his role in interviews with Kernersville police and identified the three men who have been charged in the fatal shooting. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert