Police: 2 people wounded outside home in drive-by shooting overnight in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM — Police say two people were hospitalized overnight after they were wounded outside their home during a drive-by shooting.

David Josue Pedro, 25, was shot twice in one of his legs, and Ofelia Sebastian, 50, was shot once in her abdomen shortly after 1 a.m. in the 900 block of East Brookline Street, Winston-Salem Police said in a news release.

Both were taken to a local hospital. Police said in the news release that the victims' wounds did not appear at that time to be life-threatening.

Investigators believe the victims were standing near the driveway of their home when a black vehicle drove by and an unknown person inside the vehicle fired multiple shots at the two victims. Police located several spent rifle casings in the road in front of the home.

