Police: 7 people shot in exchange of gunfire at multiple locations Sunday night in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM — Seven people were shot Sunday night in what police say what not a random act of violence.

At 7:48 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire at 925 Bethlehem Lane (Fairview Park) and found more than 50 spent shell casings from different caliber weapons in the road and in the park, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Officers then received a report of two gunshot victims on Highway 52 North just south of the 25th Street exit. Officers responded to that scene and found the two men — Rafeal Antonio Baires Garcia, 30, and Eder Hernandez Martinez, 36 — who had gunshot wounds to the head and face consistent with being struck by projectiles while traveling in a vehicle on northbound Highway 52. They were taken by ambulance to a local hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Officers were then notified that four gunshot victims had also been located in the 2000 block of East 25th Street. Officer responded to the scene and located all four victims who were suffering from single gunshot wounds. Nautyca Unique Graves, 21, and Sierra Denise Stover and Tenika Lynette Harris, both 31, were taken by ambulance to a local hospital and they are expected to recover. James Ternard Coleman, 44, refused medical attention and his injury was not life-threatening, police said in the news release.

Police were then notified that a seventh person — Muhasson Bahmad Gale, 24 — had arrived at a local hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound to his torso. He was shot while in the 2000 block of East 25th Street and got a ride to the hospital, police said.

Investigators believe there was a large exchange of gunfire at 925 Bethlehem Lane, followed by more exchanging of gunfire in the 2000 block of East 25th Street resulting in five victims being shot on 25th Street and two victims on Highway 52 North.

"This is not a random act of violence," police said in the news release.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.