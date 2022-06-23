Police are investigating death of woman, 81, after fire Wednesday night in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM — Police are investigating the death of an 81-year-old woman whose body was located inside a home after a fire Wednesday night.

Firefighters responded just before 7:30 p.m. to a fire in the 4500 block of Renigar Street and found the body of Barbara Tilley Harmon after the fire was extinguished, Winston-Salem Police said in a news release.

"Due to circumstances surrounding this event, the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division personnel responded and assumed investigative responsibilities," police said in the release.

The news release did not say if investigators have determined the cause of the fire. Officials also did not provide further details about the circumstances prompting a criminal investigation.

Authorities ask anyone with any information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.