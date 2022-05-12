Police: Armed man robbed Speedway gas station overnight in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM — Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Speedway gas station at gunpoint overnight.

Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to the gas station at 546 E. Sprague St. and were told by employees that the man entered the business, approached the front counter with a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

No one was injured during the robbery. Store employees told police that the robber looked young and was carrying a backpack.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows people to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.