Winston-Salem police arrested Wednesday night two juveniles driving a stolen vehicle in a high speed chase, authorities said.

At 7:50 p.m., police located a white Volkswagen Passat with a Georgia tag driving east on Northpoint Boulevard. Officers knew this car had been stolen from the 5100 block of Old Rural Hall Road hours earlier, authorities said.

Police said the victim was robbed at gunpoint and shot by one of the juveniles before they fled with the car.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle on Northpoint Boulevard, but the juveniles sped off at a high rate of speed for half a mile to the dead end of Sugarcreek Apartments on Sugarcreek Drive. Both juveniles exited the car, and officers apprehended them on foot, police said.

The juveniles were taken to the Winston-Salem Police Department where they were united with their guardians. The On Call Juvenile Justice denied Secure Custody Orders requested by police, and the juveniles were released.

Police will be seeking petitions on both juveniles. The crime is being investigated by the WSPD Gun Crime Reduction Unit.