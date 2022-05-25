 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police arrest man after fatal shooting Tuesday night in Mount Airy

Emergency lights

MOUNT AIRY — Police say a 34-year-old man has died after being shot Tuesday night in a Circle K parking lot.

Jesus Daniel Montoya Magallanes was found with a gunshot wound by officers who were called just after 7:30 p.m. about several men fighting in the gas station parking lot at 2227 Rockford Street, according to a news release from Mount Airy Police.

Magallanes was taken by ambulance to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Officers arrested Eduardo Cabrera-Cano, 22, of Mount Airy, on a murder charge. He was jailed with no bond in Surry County Detention Center.

