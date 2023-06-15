Winston-Salem police made an arrest Wednesday in the Saturday shooting of a man during an argument on Patria Street.

Police arrested Christopher Flores Mendoza, 18, at his Winston-Salem residence on the 4600 block on Main St.

Mendoza was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in the shooting of Uriel Olmedo Salinas, 20, police said.

Mendoza is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $150,000 bond, authorities said.

No additional suspects are being sought, police said.

On Saturday 11:19 p.m., police responded to the 2800 block of Patria Street to investigate a reported shooting.

While investigating, officers learned that Salinas had been taken to Atrium Health Baptist Medical Center where he was being treated for a gunshot wound to the neck.

Further investigation revealed that Salinas was shot after an argument with another man.