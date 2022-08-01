Police arrest three on charges from February slaying in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police on Monday announced the arrests of three people in connection with the shooting death of Ray Anthony Pruitt on Feb. 4.

One of the three, Michael Christopher Thompson, 46, of Winston-Salem, was charged with murder and is being held without bond in the Forsyth County jail.

Michael Tyrone Davis, 45, of Winston-Salem, was charged with armed robbery and was jailed with bond set at $150,000. Cierra Lenise Ballard, 27, with no permanent address, was also charged with armed robbery, with the bond amount pending.

Davis was arrested on July 18 in Winston-Salem, and Thompson was arrested in Winston-Salem on July 27. Ballard was arrested Monday by the Mebane Police Department.

Police said the three suspects were arrested without incident. Reports said police seized a cell phone and cocaine from Thompson.

Police said Pruitt was shot at his home on Weatherwood Court in the early morning of Feb. 4. Police were initially called out to the apartment on a report of unknown trouble, and on arrival found Pruitt inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical workers arrived shortly after police. They said that Pruitt died at the scene of the shooting.

Police have continued to work the case in the period leading up to the three arrests. Police said they would not be releasing any booking photos of the three because the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case may call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.