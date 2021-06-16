Police call on Winston-Salem residents to help them reduce gun violence

An impassioned Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson took the podium during a Wednesday morning news conference on reducing gun violence to hammer home the message that police "can't do it alone."

The police department used the press conference to outline new efforts to curb violence that are being put in place, including a gunshot detection system and the networking of private security cameras.

Police highlighted other existing efforts that include the department's Gun Crime Reduction Unit and its Violent Firearms Investigation Team.

Thomson said the key for reducing gun violence is for people in crime-ridden neighborhoods to decide that they aren't going to harbor any wrongdoers among them.

"It's not a police problem, it's a community problem," Thompson said. "And it's going to take this whole community, and communities across the country, doing their part to address it. We're telling you what our part is. Now we want to know what investment other people are willing to make to stop this crime."

Thompson drew from recent high-profile cases to make her point that everyone has a stake in fighting crime: