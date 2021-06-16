Police call on Winston-Salem residents to help them reduce gun violence

An impassioned Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson took the podium during a Wednesday morning news conference on reducing gun violence to hammer home the message that police "can't do it alone."
The police department used the press conference to outline new efforts to curb violence that are being put in place, including a gunshot detection system and the networking of private security cameras.
Police highlighted other existing efforts that include the department's Gun Crime Reduction Unit and its Violent Firearms Investigation Team.
Thomson said the key for reducing gun violence is for people in crime-ridden neighborhoods to decide that they aren't going to harbor any wrongdoers among them.
"It's not a police problem, it's a community problem," Thompson said. "And it's going to take this whole community, and communities across the country, doing their part to address it. We're telling you what our part is. Now we want to know what investment other people are willing to make to stop this crime."
Thompson drew from recent high-profile cases to make her point that everyone has a stake in fighting crime:
*The Saturday night shooting death of Direz Lukeem Shannon, who was driving on Swaim Woods Lane and got into a confrontation with people at an outdoor party. Shannon was killed and another man injured, but Thompson complained that few witnesses have been willing to step forward and help police solve the case.
"Over a hundred people were out there, and maybe two people ultimately ended up coming down and talking to talk to us," Thompson said. "Some of this was on Facebook. A lot of it is discussed on social media."
*The Monday gunfire at a northern Winston-Salem police station that ended up at Hanes Park with an exchange of gunfire between a suspect and police.
"If they came to the police department, and shot up the substation, and shooting at officers, you know what they will continue to do to citizens in our community," Thompson said.
Here are the anti-crime initiatives highlighted by police during the morning news conference:
*Participation in the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN), which identifies weapon types and identifies crime patterns through data analysis.
*The creation in 2019 of the Violent Firearms Investigation Team, which analyzes ballistic evidence and other data to help develop leads related to violent firearms offenses.
*The Gun Crime Reduction Unit, formed in 2020, which responds immediately to firearms-related incidents and conducts preliminary and follow-up investigations to solve the crimes.
*A partnership with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office that involves using the sheriff's office's Saturation Patrols to give law enforcement more visibility when needed.
*ShotSpotter technology, being paid for out of a recently-logged $700,000 federal grant, which pays for a system that can detect gunfire within a limited range in a selected high-crime area.
*The Real Time Crime Center is a computer technology hub that will allow police to share information in real time as crimes are being committed, partly by using cameras, including private security cameras that residents and businesses share with police.
*A tip-texting initiative, created through the Real Time Crime Center, that allows people to share information, photos and videos with police by texting 336-276-1717.
*CrimeStoppers is a longstanding program that allows residents to report crimes to police over the CrimeStoppers telephone number, 336-727-2800.
*The Winston-Salem City Council is considering a gun-buyback program that police said resulted in the collection of 488 weapons when last tried in 2014.
Police said their statistics show the city is on track to surpass last year's total of 23 fatal shootings. With 19 such deaths as of Wednesday, the city has more than half the year to go.
Thompson said recruiting police officers remains a challenge in a time when police are being "villainized across the country."
"We are adding extra technology to help add extra eyes to take the place of the people we don't have," she said, even while people are asking the police to increase patrols in their neighborhoods.
In addition to gun violence, police focused on traffic problems during Wednesday's news conference, appealing for residents to slow down in residential neighborhoods.
Police said that when people report speeding, they should specify the times it is a problem: Too often, police said, they respond to check on speeding and find very little of it going on.
