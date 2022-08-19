 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police charge 1 in armed robbery early Friday at Mystic Sweepstakes

A Winston-Salem man faces charges in an armed robbery early Friday at a sweepstakes business.

Police said a second person fled on foot when officers arrived about 3:45 a.m. to a report of an armed robbery at Mystic Sweepstakes, 1101 S. Broad St.

Officers found two people trying to flee, police said in a news release. They arrested 24-year-old Myrick Malone Dodd of Winston-Salem after a brief struggle, but the second person escaped on foot, police said.

Police said Dodd and another man were arguing with personnel when the other man retrieved a gun and demanded the keys to the cash drawer. A customer called police.

Dodd has been charged with armed robbery; larceny of a firearm; two counts of assault on a government official; resist, delay, obstruct; possession of a firearm by a felon; carry a concealed weapon and carry a concealed gun.

Police said they seized two handguns.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 (Spanish line is 336-728-3904). Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers online or via text at 336-276-1717.

