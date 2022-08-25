Police chase ended in crash that injured 11-year-old. Child’s mother is convicted of fleeing, causing serious injury

A Forsyth County prosecutor said a Wilkes County woman led Winston-Salem police on a high-speed chase, running red lights and darting in and out of traffic, until she crashed into a tree in Yadkin County, seriously injuring her 11-year-old daughter. Her 10-year-old son was also in the vehicle and had minor bruises and abrasions.

Melissa Sue Jones, 38, who lives in the Traphill community in Wilkes County, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to two felonies — serious injury by a motor vehicle and fleeing to elude — and several misdemeanors, including driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and reckless driving. She also pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, which included five hypodermic needles.

Judge Stanley Allen of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced her to a minimum of one year, 3 months and a maximum of two years, 3 months in prison. He also gave Jones a suspended sentence of 11 months to 23 months and placed her on supervised probation for 18 months.

Assistant District Attorney Matt Breeding said on June 27, a Winston-Salem police officer noticed that Jones was driving erratically, crossing over the center line. The officer decided that Jones was driving so recklessly that she could hurt others and had to be stopped. The officer tried to attempt a traffic stop, but Jones continued to drive, going through multiple stop lights.

Breeding said she was hitting 90 mph during the chase. Another officer came in to assist in the chase, Breeding said.

Jones, who was driving a 2015 Dodge passenger car, eventually ended up in Yadkin County. She was driving east on Old Stage Road at 10:15 a.m. June 27, when her car crossed the center line, ran off the road on the left, came back on the road and then traveled off the road to the right, Trooper Ned Moultrie of the N.C. Highway Patrol told the Winston-Salem Journal in June.

Jones' car then struck a tree and a parked vehicle in the 2900 block of Old Stage Road, Moultree said.

Breeding said Thursday that Jones crashed into the tree with so much force that the car's engine and transmission were ejected. Jones' two children were in the back seat and wore seatbelts. But her 11-year-old daughter suffered lacerations to her liver, kidney and spleen and had fractures on her vertebrae, Breeding said. Her 10-year-old son was not seriously injured.

Officers said Jones appeared impaired. Breeding said Jones voluntarily had her blood taken for testing to see what drugs and alcohol she might have had in her system. But Jones pleaded guilty within two months of the incident and the testing had not been completed.

Dan Wanderman, Jones' attorney, said Jones has been dealing with a substance abuse problem since 2001.

"The short version is that Ms. Jones has had a terrible drug problem," he said in court.

The drug abuse started in 2001 after she lost a child. Wanderman said Jones has gone through periods of abusing drugs, gaining her sobriety and then relapsing. Wanderman said that when she was incarcerated in 2018, she also had to get treatment for cancer.

Both of the children are doing well now and live with their father out of state.