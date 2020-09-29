 Skip to main content
Police chase on Hanes Mall Boulevard ends with crash, two men arrested
breaking top story

Police chase on Hanes Mall Boulevard ends with crash, two men arrested

Two Winston-Salem men were arrested Tuesday after a suspect rammed his car into a detective’s unmarked vehicle before hitting another car while leading police on a chase along Hanes Mall Boulevard, authorities said.

Mark Jeffrey Adkins Jr., 30, of Thornbrook Lane in Winston-Salem was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing to elude and misdemeanor hit-and-run, police said.

Adkins was being held Tuesday night in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $50,000, police said.

Jaryd William Mullins, 37, of Reidsville Road was cited for resisting a law enforcement officer, police said. Mullins was released from custody.

The incident began around 1:20 p.m. when a detective saw two suspects leaving Lowe’s Home Improvement on Hanes Mall Boulevard, police Lt. Gregory Dorn said. Officers were investigating a larceny at the store.

Police Sgt. M.C. Knight then saw two suspects running from the store and get in a parked vehicle.

Knight tried to stop the vehicle, and the driver intentionally rammed his car into the detective’s car, police said. In the chase that followed, the suspect hit another vehicle before crashing at the intersection of Hanes Mall Boulevard and Jonestown Road, police said.

The suspects ran from the scene, but the officers caught them, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

