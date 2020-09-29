Police chase on Hanes Mall Boulevard ends with crash, two men arrested

Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department investigate a vehicle at the southbound U.S. Highway 421 on ramp from Jonestown Road on Tuesday, in Winston-Salem. A fleeing suspect rammed a police cruiser and caused a traffic accident before fleeing on foot. The suspect was eventually apprehended off of southbound U.S. Highway 421.
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department direct traffic at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Jonestown Road and southbound U.S. Highway 421.
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department gather at the scene of a crash that came at the end of a police chase. Two suspects were arrested.
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department investigate a vehicle at the southbound U.S. Highway 421 on ramp from Jonestown Road on Tuesday, Sep. 29, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. A fleeing suspect rammed a police cruiser and caused a traffic accident before fleeing on foot. The suspect was eventually apprehended off of southbound U.S. Highway 421. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 093020-wsj-nws-chase
Two Winston-Salem men were arrested Tuesday after a suspect rammed his car into a detective’s unmarked vehicle before hitting another car while leading police on a chase along Hanes Mall Boulevard, authorities said.
Mark Jeffrey Adkins Jr., 30, of Thornbrook Lane in Winston-Salem was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing to elude and misdemeanor hit-and-run, police said.
Adkins was being held Tuesday night in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $50,000, police said.
Jaryd William Mullins, 37, of Reidsville Road was cited for resisting a law enforcement officer, police said. Mullins was released from custody.
The incident began around 1:20 p.m. when a detective saw two suspects leaving Lowe’s Home Improvement on Hanes Mall Boulevard, police Lt. Gregory Dorn said. Officers were investigating a larceny at the store.
Police Sgt. M.C. Knight then saw two suspects running from the store and get in a parked vehicle.
Knight tried to stop the vehicle, and the driver intentionally rammed his car into the detective’s car, police said. In the chase that followed, the suspect hit another vehicle before crashing at the intersection of Hanes Mall Boulevard and Jonestown Road, police said.