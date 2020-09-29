Police chase on Hanes Mall Boulevard ends with crash, two men arrested

Two Winston-Salem men were arrested Tuesday after a suspect rammed his car into a detective’s unmarked vehicle before hitting another car while leading police on a chase along Hanes Mall Boulevard, authorities said.

Mark Jeffrey Adkins Jr., 30, of Thornbrook Lane in Winston-Salem was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing to elude and misdemeanor hit-and-run, police said.

Adkins was being held Tuesday night in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $50,000, police said.

Jaryd William Mullins, 37, of Reidsville Road was cited for resisting a law enforcement officer, police said. Mullins was released from custody.

The incident began around 1:20 p.m. when a detective saw two suspects leaving Lowe’s Home Improvement on Hanes Mall Boulevard, police Lt. Gregory Dorn said. Officers were investigating a larceny at the store.

Police Sgt. M.C. Knight then saw two suspects running from the store and get in a parked vehicle.