Police chase on Hanes Mall ends with crash, two men arrested

Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department investigate a vehicle at the southbound U.S. Highway 421 on ramp from Jonestown Road on Tuesday, Sep. 29, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. A fleeing suspect rammed a police cruiser and caused a traffic accident before fleeing on foot. The suspect was eventually apprehended off of southbound U.S. Highway 421. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 093020-wsj-nws-chase
Andrew Dye, Journal
Two men face charges, including at least one count of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, after the chase, which ended when the car being pursued crashed near the intersection of Hanes Mall Boulevard and Jonestown Road.
The incident began around 1:20 p.m. when a detective saw two suspects leaving Lowe’s Home Improvement on Hanes Mall, said Winston-Salem Police Lt. Gregory Dorn. Investigators said they were in the area looking for habitual larceny suspects who are targeting hardware stores.
A detective tried to stop the vehicle, and the driver intentionally rammed his car into the detective’s car, Dorn said. In the chase that followed, the suspect hit another vehicle before crashing, Dorn said.
No injuries were reported, and police have not identified the two men arrested.
