Police arrested two city men Tuesday night and seized a couple guns after a car chase that took police and the suspects from Winston-Salem to Kernersville and back before the car collided with a police vehicle in Winston-Salem.

A third suspect ran away after the crash and has not been caught, Winston-Salem police said.

Police said they responded to Salem Gardens Drive on Tuesday on a report of gunfire. On arrival at the apartments off Reynolds Park Road, police found that an apartment and two cars had been struck by gunfire. No one was hurt, but a three-year-old child and two adults were in the apartment.

Officers learned that the suspects were in a black Honda Civic. The car had been reported stolen earlier.

Around 11 p.m., police spotted the Honda in the 100 block of Waughtown Street and gave chase. The Honda sped east and entered Kernersville, then turned around and came back toward Winston-Salem by the same route.

The fleeing Honda got onto U.S. 52 north and got into a minor collision with a vehicle, but kept going to North Liberty Street. The Honda came to a stop after it struck a police cruiser at the intersection of Liberty and 17th streets, and all three occupants of the Honda got out and ran.

Two men were captured after a brief foot chase, police said.

The driver of the Honda, Caleb Desilvian Thompson, 23, was charged with felony fleeing to avoid arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving with a revoked license, careless and reckless driving, resisting arrest, two counts of hit and run and failure to stay in lane. He was put in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $25,000.

The other suspect, Xavion Monte Williams, 18, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm by a minor. He was placed in the jail with bond set at $5,000. Both men are scheduled to make a first appearance in court on Wednesday.

In addition to the guns, police seized the stolen Honda, authorities said.

Police did not release photographs of the two suspects because the investigation is ongoing. Authorities said anyone with information may call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.