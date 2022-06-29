Police Chief Catrina Thompson: Vigilantes can cause problems for police on child exploitation cases

Police Chief Catrina Thompson warned city residents Wednesday night about the challenges that vigilante groups, including ones in the Triad, can create for law enforcement when the groups try to expose online child predators.

"The intentions of these groups may be honorable," Thompson said at a news conference at the Beaty Public Safety Training Center on Patterson Avenue. "No one wants to see a child in our community become a victim of any kind, especially that of sexual exploitation.

"These groups, however, often end up creating a significant challenge to child exploitation cases," Thompson said.

Members of these groups don't have the training of law enforcement officers, Thompson said. Their methods of investigation and gathering evidence typically don't meet "the requirements of a successful prosecution of these cases," she said.

Some of these groups’ actions can harm a case more than it helps it, the police chief said.

"Child sex predators are lured by people pretending to be juveniles and they are later exposed either in personal confrontation or on social media," Thompson said.

These groups use social media apps and engage potential suspects in conversations, she said. If the conversations become sexually explicit, then the groups arrange to meet the suspects.

These citizen groups may do something that comprises a case, and the law enforcement agency handling the investigation may potentially lose all the evidence that it has gathered, Thompson said.

Thompson said she decided to talk publicly about online citizen groups working to curtail child predators because the Winston-Salem Police Department and other law enforcement agencies across North Carolina have noticed an increase in their activities.

Thompson encouraged these citizens groups to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department if they discover online child predators. These cases will be assigned to the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, which will investigate these matters, she said.

